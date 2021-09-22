New Florida DOH rules allow kids with asymptomatic COVID-19 to go to school

Shortly after a new surgeon general was appointed in Florida, the Department of Health has released new rules regarding kids and COVID-19 in schools.

The emergency order signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo outlines what kids and parents should do if exposed to COVID-19 as well as protocols for schools to follow.

Perhaps the biggest change from previous guidance is in reference to kids who have been exposed to COVID-19, but are asymptomatic. In that case, parents have the option to either allow the child to attend school and extracurricular activities without restrictions as long as they remain asymptomatic, or quarantine the student for no more than seven days from the last direct contact with the person who tested positive.

The order also mentions that schools may require masks for students as long as there is an opt-out option at the sole discretion of the parent/guardian.

You can read the full text of the emergency order below: