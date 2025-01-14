Ybor City club owner charged with possession of child porn

The owner of an Ybor City nightclub and his partner allegedly distributed child porn and conspired to coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents, Southern Nights owner Richard Kowalczyk and his partner Eric Patrick have been charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession of child porn dating back to 2020.

Between November 2019 and March 2021, court documents said Kowalczyk and Patrick sent texts to each other expressing their desire to have sexual relations with teenage boys. The two planned a trip to meet teenage boys at a resort in Key West. During this time, Patrick allegedly sent sexual images of minors to Kowalczyk on multiple occasions between July 2020 and February 2021. The two men sent texts to each other "expressing their desire to meet with the victim for sex." The victim in the photos was only 15 years old.

In February 2023, officials seized multiple phones and a computer from Kowalczyk.

Both men were charged with conspiracy and attempted coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Patrick was charged with distribution of child pornography. Kowalczyk was charged with receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Southern Nights Tampa released the following statement, stating that Kowalczyk is no longer an owner of Southern Nights.