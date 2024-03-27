Women with leadership roles in religion

TAMPA, Fla. — Men have traditionally been leaders in many organized religions. In many religions, women still can’t be pastors, priests, rabbis or imams, but things are changing. We’re highlighting three local women with leadership roles in their respective religions.

WOMEN IN HINDUISM

Sheila Narayanan has taught a traditional Hindu dance called Bharatanatyam for 20 years.

“This dance form dates back several thousand years,” said Narayanan. Dancing is a central practice in Hinduism.

“Hinduism may be one of the only of the world’s major religions that holds women or the feminine side of divinity at the highest esteem,” said Narayanan. In fact, there’s a 10-day celebration called Navaratri which honors a warrior goddess.

“It is one of the most beautiful and fun holidays,” said Narayanan.

WOMEN IN CHRISTIANITY

“A lot of people feel that women shouldn’t have a role in the church according to the Old Testament, not understanding that Christ is the head of the church,” said Bishop Michelle B. Patty of Trinity and Faith, a non-denominational Christian church. “And he can call, ordain and anoint who he feel should be in that leadership, a man, a woman because God look at us—we are spirits to him.”

I asked Bishop Patty what inspired her to go to ministry school.

“That’s a good question because I fought it,” she replied. “I was in my 50s with my first grandchild and I’m like ‘Lord, I’m too old and I’m too tired,’ but this is something I knew I had a calling early on in life, but I dodged it; I ran from it because I was listening that men would not accept a woman and that was not our place.”

WOMEN IN BAHA’I

“So, the equality of men and women is one of the main teachings of the Baha’i faith,” said Leah Roberts who leads a group conversation at her home called a devotional. It’s an opportunity for Baha’is to get together and talk about humanity and how to support each other.

“So, that’s how I was raised. My father was extremely masculine,” said one of the attendants at the devotional. “Extremely domineering, dominating, but as I’ve seen him embrace his faith, he’s become less and less overbearing and macho and masculine, you know, to more of a loving, caring, nurturing person."

“In our writings, it says that men and women are like the two wings of a bird and unless they’re both equally operating and functional in participating in flight, the bird can’t fly,” said Roberts.