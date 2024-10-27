Watch Now
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 85-year-old man near Skyway Bridge

The man radioed the Coast Guard around 11 a.m. saying that his boat was having engine failure and that he was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew medevaced an 85-year-old man on Sunday about a mile from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
USCG rescues 85-year-old man near Skyway Bridge
