WATCH: Aerial video shows extent of Tampa Bay area flooding after Debby

TAMPA, Fla. — A day after Tropical Storm Debby's rains swept through the Tampa Bay area, Action Air One flew over the area to see the flooded areas from above.
Sarasota and Manatee Counties took the brunt of the flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Debby.
Flooding in the Gibsonton area
Flooding in the Sarasota Springs area
Water was released from Lake Manatee throughout the day on Tuesday
Boats adrift in the Little Manatee River area
Parrish had some of the highest rainfall totals in the Tampa Bay region
500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.
