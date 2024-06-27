Voice of the Community: Are you planning on watching the presidential debate?

TAMPA, Fla. — The presidential debate is Thursday night between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Our Jada Williams got some quick reactions from people out and about on Tampa's Riverwalk about the debate.

"I'm not watching. I'm just not all that into politics," another woman told me.

"Maybe I'm (watching). I'm not 100% sure. Yeah, I'm sure my parents will. I'm not big on politics. I don't know a lot of stuff," said a young woman.

When asked about the topics she wants to hear come up, this is what she said:

A local business owner agreed that the economy should be brought up.

"Mainly economic plans. I feel like we're moving into a big recession. And that's my main concern right now as a business owner. I've been in Tampa for a long time. Especially in the Florida economic system, it feels like there's been a lot of changes happening through the COVID process still now. And I want us here to see what's the plan moving forward," he said. "I know who I'm voting for."

"I just want to see what they have to say. So they can clarify their positions, and clarify where their head is," a woman briefly explained to me.

"I don't want to get all involved in it. I know who to vote for and I mean by myself. That's it," another woman said.