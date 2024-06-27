Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voice of the Community: Are you planning on watching the presidential debate?

The presidential debate is Thursday night between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. Our Jada Williams got some quick reactions from people out and about on Tampa's Riverwalk about the debate.
Voice of the community Presidential Debate
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 27, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The presidential debate is Thursday night between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Our Jada Williams got some quick reactions from people out and about on Tampa's Riverwalk about the debate.

Watch person discuss what he plans to see from the candidates in the debate tonight:

'Hopefully, both sides can voice their opinions'

"I'm not watching. I'm just not all that into politics," another woman told me.

"Maybe I'm (watching). I'm not 100% sure. Yeah, I'm sure my parents will. I'm not big on politics. I don't know a lot of stuff," said a young woman.

When asked about the topics she wants to hear come up, this is what she said:

'Maybe I'm (watching)...I'm not big on politics'

A local business owner agreed that the economy should be brought up.

"Mainly economic plans. I feel like we're moving into a big recession. And that's my main concern right now as a business owner. I've been in Tampa for a long time. Especially in the Florida economic system, it feels like there's been a lot of changes happening through the COVID process still now. And I want us here to see what's the plan moving forward," he said. "I know who I'm voting for."

"I just want to see what they have to say. So they can clarify their positions, and clarify where their head is," a woman briefly explained to me.

Watch one person voice opinion on both presidential candidates:

'We have young men and young women that can do a better job'

"I don't want to get all involved in it. I know who to vote for and I mean by myself. That's it," another woman said.

Florida man's journey to citizenship stalled by deportation
Yanara Perez-Sanchez spoke with ABC Action News about her family's struggles since her husband Felix was ordered to a 5 year mandatory stay in Honduras because of a missed immigration appointment in 2004.

Florida man's journey to citizenship stalled by deportation

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.