USPS facilities reopen after Milton, full recovery may time more time

USPS has resumed operations after Hurricane Milton, but they say a full recovery may take more time.

Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene both disrupted services and operations, including the Postal Service's ability to deliver mail.

Operations have now been restored wherever it was safe to do so, but there is still a lot of work to do to deliver a backlog of mail and packages.

Residents in areas that were hit the hardest should expect mail delivery delays.

