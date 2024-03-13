USF student struck and killed by car while riding a scooter near campus

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of South Florida student died after being struck by a car while riding a scooter near campus last month.

The crash happened at 42nd Street and East Fletcher Avenue in Tampa on February 22.

Michelle Lynch said her son, Connor, would have celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday.

Her new reality is difficult to grasp.

"The outpouring of support that I've received as a grieving mother from other grieving mothers has been powerful, overwhelming, actually," said Michelle Lynch.

Michelle said her son was kind, dedicated, and wanted to start his own business someday. He was enrolled at USF's Muma College of Business.

"Every day is a nightmare knowing that I'll never see him again, never talk to him again, never hug him again. It's gut-wrenching, absolutely gut-wrenching," said Lynch.

Connor was part of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. The fraternity held a vigil and started a GoFundMe page.

Hundreds showed up to remember the college sophomore.

"The Monday night after he passed, they held a vigil at the fraternity house and I have to tell you, the USF Bull Runner bringing in students in droves and dropping them off there. It had to be more than 400 people that showed up to support the family," said Lynch.

Michelle started the Connor Lynch Legacy Fund to raise money for scholarships for USF college students.

"Connor loved to give back and that was part of his character and who he was and we started the Connor Lynch Legacy Fund as a way for us to be able to give scholarships to students in his name going forward so that they can live out their dreams, the way he can’t," said Lynch.

"More importantly for me, it’s Connor’s legacy and hoping that other USF students will remember his name as they go through college and knowing that he helped them accomplish their dreams and that to me will help his legacy live on, forever."

For more information on the legacy fund click here.