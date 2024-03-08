The United Food Bank of Plant City looks to serve more families with brand new facility

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The United Food Bank and Services of Plant City is operating out of a temporary location on the campus of Hillsborough Community College.

Construction has started on a new facility which is expected to open later this year.

The non-profit organization is celebrating its 25th year and has served families since 1999.

Jessica Heaton has been picking up food for the past 6 months. She is grateful for the extra help as she juggles school and raising a family.

“I can’t thank them enough. It’s very well needed, they’re extraordinary, helpful. I can’t thank them enough. My son wants to volunteer on his breaks and over the summer he wants to come help out and give back,” said Heaton.

Mary Heysek, President and CEO of The Food Bank and Services of Plant City, said the food bank serves East Hillsborough County including Plant City, Seffner, Riverview, and Lithia. The need for food is growing, she said.

“We’re the only food bank of its size and mission in this area. When I came here, we were serving around 600 people a month and that was back in 2016, four years ago, we were doing about 2,000 people a month and now we’re over 10,000 people a month that we serve,” said Heysek.

The food bank started demolition at its old site in November.

Heysek said they’re building a new facility costing about $5 million. So far, they have raised $3 million.

She said the new facility will allow them to help more families and store more food.

“The need grew after the pandemic, not because people weren’t going back to work, but more because of the high inflation, the high cost of housing and food cost alone is up 25%,” said Heysek.

The new facility is expected to open in late September at the food bank’s old site located at 702 East Alsobrook Street in Plant City.

For more information on how to receive help, volunteer, or contribute monetarily visit: https://www.ufbpc.org/