Tampa Police released body camera video from shootout with a suspect in July 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation is closed after more than a dozen officers fired their weapons during a shootout with a suspect last year.

This week, the Tampa Police Department released body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting on July 17, 2023.

Chief Lee Bercaw said the gunman, identified as 33-year-old Michael A. Bresnahan, was wanted after stabbing the mother of his young children.

Bercaw said the stabbing happened in front of her children in the 2800 block of 35th Street. The woman survived her injuries.

Officers said Bresnahan drove away with the children and dropped them off at his brother's house.

While at the home, he reportedly stole an AK-47 rifle that belonged to his brother.

Officers spotted Bresnahan driving near Dale Mabry Highway and Spruce Street and began following him. Eight minutes later, he pointed the gun at the officers.

He led police on a chase.

Police helicopter video shows officers attempt to stop the chase using spike strips, but the suspect in a black SUV drove around them.

Body camera footage showed the scene after the suspect rammed into a blue Mazda and crashed at North Florida Avenue and East Gladys Street.

Two people inside the Mazda escaped and were not harmed.

According to Bercaw, immediately after the crash, Bresnahan opened fire from his SUV. Eighteen officers returned fire. Bresnahan died at the scene.

“Let me be clear, this suspect was a public menace and a deadly threat to our community," said Bercaw. “No one should have to witness the chaos that this suspect caused our community.”

Though video shows that multiple bystanders were in proximity to the shootout, police said none of them were injured. No officers were injured either.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duty following the shooting.

The Tampa Police Department said all officers have been cleared, and the shooting was justified.

FDLE said the investigation is closed.