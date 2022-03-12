Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tampa Bay area under Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.

satrad_local.gif
WFTS
satrad_local.gif
Posted at 6:10 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 06:10:30-05

TAMPA, Fla — The National Weather Service has placed all of the Tampa Bay area under a TORNADO WATCH until 11 a.m. as severe weather is expected to roll through the area Saturday morning.

Counties included in the watch area:

  • Citrus
  • Hardee
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
  • Sumter

A tornado watch means conditions in the area are favorable for tornadoes (or waterspouts) and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

RELATED: What to expect and when from the severe weather expected to move across the area Saturday morning

FORECAST: Severe weather possible Saturday morning

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!