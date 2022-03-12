Tampa Bay area under Tornado Watch until 11 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla — The National Weather Service has placed all of the Tampa Bay area under a TORNADO WATCH until 11 a.m. as severe weather is expected to roll through the area Saturday morning.
Counties included in the watch area:
- Citrus
- Hardee
- Hillsborough
- Manatee
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Sumter
A tornado watch means conditions in the area are favorable for tornadoes (or waterspouts) and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
