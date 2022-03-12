Several buildings damaged in Ocala during severe weather

OCALA, Fla — Ocala Police said several buildings were damaged by a tornado during severe weather Saturday.

Ocala PD

Multiple buildings and vehicles near the 3900 block of SR 200 were damaged. Police are reporting no injuries.

All lanes on SR 200 from SW 38 Ct. and SW 43 St. Rd. are blocked. A tornado watch is in effect for NE Florida until 11 a.m.

Severe T'Storm warnings issued; Tornado Watch in effect for area until 11 a.m.

The NWS still has not officially ruled it a tornado. They won't officially call it a tornado until they complete a damage survey