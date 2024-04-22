Tampa Bay area gearing up for Earth Day celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is getting set to celebrate another Earth Day on Monday and several events are happening across the region.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, an environmental nonprofit organization, will host an Earth Day clean-up event at Cypress Point Park to celebrate environmental stewardship and give back to the Earth.

At Tampa Bay Watch in Pinellas County, people will have the opportunity to adopt a vertical oyster garden (VOG) crafted from recycled oyster shells, which serve as vital support for marine life and help with water filtration.

Other on-site activities will include constructing oyster reef balls. This activity involves mixing and molding marine-friendly concrete to form structures that will be used to fortify coastal areas, mitigating erosion and fostering environments similar to natural oyster habitats in Tampa Bay.

Caddy’s Waterfront Restaurant is hosting a Sunset Beach clean-up from 6 to 8 p.m. The Water Warrior Alliance, Trash Turtles, Coastal Crusaders, and Trash Pirates of Mad Beach have teamed up with Caddy’s to provide volunteers with safety gear, cleaning materials, free food and t-shirts, and chances to win prizes for their clean-up effort.

The Safety Harbor Public Library, located at 101 2nd Street North, is celebrating Earth Day with a community clean-up from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Participants are asked to wear weather-appropriate attire and comfortable walking shoes. The library will provide gloves, bags, and grabbers for the clean-up.

For more information, call (727) 724-1525 x 4112 or visit the library's website.