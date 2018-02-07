Tampa Bay among top 10 in the nation for most severe flu cases

The Tampa Bay area is among the top 10 metro areas in the nation with the most severe flu cases, according to a new report by DoctorsReport.com.

The report lists 14 areas in the United States where the flu has been the most severe. The data compiled came from a database of doctor reported cases over the past week.

The Tampa Bay Area ranks sixth in the country for the flu and eighth in the country for Flu A, a different category of influenza.

The following locations are ranked on a severity scale (with 10 being the most severe) for the Flu.

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 9.5 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 9.5 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 9.0 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 9.0 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN, 8.0 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 7.5 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, 7.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 7.0 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 6.5 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, 6.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 5.5 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 5.0 Pittsburgh, PA, 5.0 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, 4.5

The current severity rankings for Flu A, a different category of influenza, which can be severe are:

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, 8.5 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 7.0 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 7.0 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 6.0 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 6.0 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 5.5 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 4.5 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 4.5 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 4.0 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 4.0 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, 4.0 Pittsburgh, PA, 4.0

According to a flu report released, Hillsborough County has reported 30 outbreaks during the current flu season. Nine of those were reported in child care facilities/schools and two in long-term care facilities.

So far, there has only been one pediatric death in Hillsborough County caused by the flu.

The Florida Department of Health says those who haven't received a flu shot are encouraged to get one now.