Tampa Bay among top 10 in the nation for most severe flu cases

Kelly Bazzle
11:23 AM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay area is among the top 10 metro areas in the nation with the most severe flu cases, according to a new report by DoctorsReport.com.

The report lists 14 areas in the United States where the flu has been the most severe. The data compiled came from a database of doctor reported cases over the past week. 

The Tampa Bay Area ranks sixth in the country for the flu and eighth in the country for Flu A, a different category of influenza. 

The following locations are ranked on a severity scale (with 10 being the most severe) for the Flu. 

  1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 9.5
  2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 9.5
  3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 9.0
  4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 9.0
  5. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN, 8.0
  6. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 7.5
  7. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, 7.0
  8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 7.0
  9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 6.5
  10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, 6.0
  11. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 5.5
  12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 5.0
  13. Pittsburgh, PA, 5.0
  14. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, 4.5

The current severity rankings for Flu A, a different category of influenza, which can be severe are:

  1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, 8.5
  2. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 7.0
  3. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 7.0
  4. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 6.0
  5. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 6.0
  6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 5.5
  7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 4.5
  8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 4.5
  9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 4.0
  10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 4.0
  11. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, 4.0
  12. Pittsburgh, PA, 4.0

According to a flu report released, Hillsborough County has reported 30 outbreaks during the current flu season. Nine of those were reported in child care facilities/schools and two in long-term care facilities. 

So far, there has only been one pediatric death in Hillsborough County caused by the flu. 

The Florida Department of Health says those who haven't received a flu shot are encouraged to get one now. 

