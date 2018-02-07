Tampa Bay among top 10 in the nation for most severe flu cases

The following locations are ranked on a severity scale (with 10 being the most severe) for the Flu.
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 9.5
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 9.5
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 9.0
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 9.0
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN, 8.0
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 7.5
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD, 7.0
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 7.0
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 6.5
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, 6.0
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 5.5
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 5.0
Pittsburgh, PA, 5.0
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, 4.5
The current severity rankings for Flu A, a different category of influenza, which can be severe are:
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, 8.5
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, 7.0
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, 7.0
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, 6.0
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC, 6.0
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, 5.5
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, 4.5
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, 4.5
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, 4.0
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, 4.0
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, 4.0
Pittsburgh, PA, 4.0
According to a flu report released, Hillsborough County has reported 30 outbreaks during the current flu season. Nine of those were reported in child care facilities/schools and two in long-term care facilities.
So far, there has only been one pediatric death in Hillsborough County caused by the flu.
The Florida Department of Health says those who haven't received a flu shot are encouraged to get one now.