Free and low-cost flu shot options in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health now says the majority of cases of the recent deadly flu epidemic are originating from nursing homes and long-term care facilities, but schools and day cares are topping the list too.

While doctors say the flu vaccine is not as effective this year, they say it will lessen the severity of symptoms if you do catch the flu.

Doctors also say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine. ABC Action News is helping break down some of the free and low-cost options if you need to pay out of pocket for a flu shot.

While most insurance companies will cover the flu shot completely because it's considered preventative care, not everyone has that option.

One of the cheapest places to pay out of pocket for a flu shot is at any Costco Pharmacy, where you can get the Seasonal 4-Strain Flu Shot (No cost on most insurances) for just $19.99.

You do not need to be a member of Costco to use the pharmacy,

Publix Pharmacies in Florida offer the flu shot for around $30 for the standard vaccine.

Walgreens is offering flu shots for $32.

Walmart is offering flu shots for $27.88.

CVS Pharmacy also now runs all of Target's Pharmacy. They only provide the vaccine that combats four different strains of the flu, not just the standard three. Out of pocket, the cost for that vaccine is $40. You also receive a $5 Target gift card when you get a flu shot at one of the store's pharmacies.

The Florida Department of Health offers Adult immunizations on a fee for service basis:

$33.00 for adults

$59.00 for the high dose (typically needed for seniors)

Vaccines for Children Program (VFC)

The VFC Program offers vaccines at no cost for eligible children. Children through 18 years of age who meet at least one of the following criteria are eligible to receive VFC vaccine:

Medicaid-eligible

Uninsured

American Indian or Alaska native

Underinsured

Parents should bring identification and insurance card visit. Children whose health insurance covers the cost of vaccinations are not eligible for VFC vaccines. Children enrolled in the Florida KidCare Program, including MediKids and the Healthy Kids program, are insured and therefore not eligible to receive VFC vaccines.

Eligible children receive no cost vaccines through the Vaccines for Children Program.

ADULT IMMUNIZATIONS AT FDOH

Appointments - Appointments are the preferred method to receive adult immunizations. To schedule an appointment, please call (813) 307-8077.

Walk-ins - Walk-in adult immunization services are available Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis and will be provided within staffing levels. Appointments for kids are not necessary.