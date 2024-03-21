Tampa area structures will light up blue and yellow in support of World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is Thursday, March 21st, and a few local structures will be lit up in support.

The City of Tampa will be illuminating Old City Hall, Kennedy Bridge, and the Riverwalk in blue and yellow. Pasco County will light up Dr. Frederick Grassin Bridge in New Port Richey in the same colors.

A group from the Down syndrome community will meet outside of Old City Hall (315 E Kennedy Blvd) at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening. Anyone wanting to join in should meet on the corner of Franklin Street and Kennedy Boulevard, which is in the brick area outside of City Hall.

World Down Syndrome Day has taken place since 2012 and is officially observed by the United Nations. The day is set aside to educate people on myths surrounding Down syndrome and how to stop stereotyping people who have it.

In the past, landmarks like the empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, and the Burj Khalifa have all donned blue and yellow in support of WDSD.

