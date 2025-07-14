Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Walmart Fraud Investigation

The FTC accuses Walmart of neglecting fraudulent activities in its money transfer services, leading to significant consumer losses.
Susan Solves It: Walmart Fraud Investigation
walmart
Posted
  • The FTC accuses Walmart of neglecting fraudulent activities in its money transfer services, leading to significant consumer losses.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to protect yourself from money transfer scams.

New law now in effect that requires Florida school staff to be trained to use EpiPens

As of July 1, a new law is now in effect to help students with severe allergies. These allergies face significant challenges in school settings.

New law requires epipen training for school staff

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.