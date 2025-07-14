Susan Solves It: Walmart Fraud Investigation

- The FTC accuses Walmart of neglecting fraudulent activities in its money transfer services, leading to significant consumer losses.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to protect yourself from money transfer scams.
New law now in effect that requires Florida school staff to be trained to use EpiPens
As of July 1, a new law is now in effect to help students with severe allergies. These allergies face significant challenges in school settings.
New law requires epipen training for school staff