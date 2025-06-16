Susan Solves It: Switching Bank Accounts

- Many individuals are keeping the same bank accounts for decades, potentially missing out on savings and better interest rates.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on switching bank accounts to save money and earn higher interest.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.
Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process