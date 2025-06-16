Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Switching Bank Accounts

Many individuals are keeping the same bank accounts for decades, potentially missing out on savings and better interest rates.
Susan Solves It: Switching Bank Accounts
bank atm
Posted
  • Many individuals are keeping the same bank accounts for decades, potentially missing out on savings and better interest rates.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on switching bank accounts to save money and earn higher interest.

Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes

"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.

Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.