News to Know for June 16

It's all eyes on Tallahassee this morning. After over a month of delays, Florida lawmakers are preparing to take a final vote on the state’s next budget today, just two weeks before a government shutdown would have taken effect. Despite the holdup, legislative staff confirmed last week that the spending plan is on track for a vote barring any last-minute turbulence. So, what would this budget be funding? The top-line figures in the tentative plan allocate the largest amount to health and human services, as well as a $945 million increase in K-12 education funding. Democrats voiced approval over continued support for arts programs and Advanced Placement courses. Once signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s new budget would take effect on July 1. As always, we'll keep you up to date with the latest.

News to Know

A Dunedin man is arrested for threatening protestors on social media: Pinellas County deputies charged 64-year-old Eloy Garcia after he threatened to harm protesters during the "No Kings" event over the weekend.

Pinellas County deputies charged 64-year-old Eloy Garcia after he threatened to harm protesters during the "No Kings" event over the weekend.



Over 250 people attended the Six-Thirteen Youth Mental Health Awareness & Suicide Prevention Resource Fair, which was hosted by Keshawn's Korner.

Goliath, a 517-pound Galapagos tortoise at Zoo Miami, became a father for the first time earlier this month and also had his 135th birthday, zoo officials said.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a typical June start here in Tampa Bay with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered showers are expected throughout each of the next seven days with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Susan Solves It

Many individuals are keeping the same bank accounts for decades, potentially missing out on savings and better interest rates. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on switching bank accounts to save money and earn higher interest.

Daly Discovery: Ingrid's affordable vintage shopping

Ingrid's St. Pete is a family-owned thrift and vintage shop that keeps prices down. Shop for women's and men's clothes, vinyl records, vintage antiques, and more.

Things to Do this June 16

Attend a Quinceañera theatrical performance that explores cultural identity and the journey to womanhood.

When: 4:15 p.m. Where: 811 E 7th Ave, Tampa Cost: $15

Dive into the world of Janet Gentlewind Folsom's art and celebrate her life through portraits.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Pete Cost: $20

Attend a quirky family adventure filled with humor and drama in the latest Wes Anderson film, The Phoenician Scheme.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



