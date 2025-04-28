Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Student Debt for Older Adults

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to alleviate debt, including refinancing, loan forgiveness programs, and income-based repayment plans.
  • Over 3.6 million adults aged 60 and older have student loan debt, averaging between $18,000 and almost $45,000.
