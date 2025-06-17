Susan Solves It: Spending less on the extras

- A recent survey found almost half of US adults are planning on cutting back on spending as they're feeling financial strains.
- We look the top costs they say they're cutting.
"We don't come home until they do."
Thousands of people are trapped in a growing war zone as conflict escalates in the Middle East. Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa-based nonprofit, has launched an operation to help evacuate Americans who are unable to leave on their own.
