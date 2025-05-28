Susan Solves It: Renting vs. Buying

- A new report reveals that in many cities, including Tampa Bay, renting is becoming cheaper than buying a home as the cost gap narrows.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on understanding the financial implications of renting versus buying a home in today's market.
"Your heart just explodes"
Katie Richesin said for years, constraints in her Army career held her back from taking the step into motherhood. But the desire to be a mom eventually won over, and when she looked into fostering, her world changed.
Tampa soldier becomes a mom after opening her heart to 3 kids through fostering