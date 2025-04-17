Susan Solves It: Recalled Products Safety Concerns

- Last year, injuries from recalled products hit an eight-year high with 869 injuries and 15 deaths reported, prompting the US Public Interest Research Group to advocate for faster recalls and better consumer warnings.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury analyzed federal data and research to uncover the dangers of delayed recalls and their impact on consumer safety.
"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"
A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.
Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim