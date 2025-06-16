LIVE: I-4 closed in both directions due to crash that caused semi to burst into flames

KISSIMMIEE, Fla. — I-4 is currently closed in both directions due to a crash that involves "hazardous materials" on Monday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that the interstate is shut down at mile marker 59 near ChampionsGate in Kissimmee after fertilizer was spilled on the road.

All westbound traffic is being diverted to exit 62 at World Drive, while eastbound traffic is being diverted to exit 58 at County Road 532.

According to law enforcement, the crash involved a 2017 Ford Focus and a semi-truck. Preliminary evidence showed that post-collision, the semi struck a guardrail and became fully engulfed in flames.

FDOT said drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. They added that they're adjusting traffic signal timing to help the flow.

There are no details on what caused the crash at this time.