Susan Solves It: Recalled pools

- Millions of above-ground pools were recently recalled.
- The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pools are linked to multiple deaths that spanned a decade.
- This comes as consumer advocates have been calling on the federal government to expedite recalls, saying too often they happen years after people died.
