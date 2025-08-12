News to Know for August 12

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

How was your commute during yesterday's back-to-school madness? If it felt a bit chaotic, you're not alone. Throughout Hillsborough County, parents reported lengthy car lines, delayed buses, and confusion over new speed cameras. Even if you weren't heading to school, it's likely you got caught in the traffic by extension. But keep your chin up—things almost always shake out by the end of the first week. (P.S. Happy first day of school, Hardee County!)

News to Know

A consultant tries to tackle chemicals in Temple Terrace water: The consultant laid out a plan concerning the chemicals found in the city's drinking water at a crowded town hall meeting on Monday.

Elbert Elementary reopens to students after two years: A community staple, the Winter Haven school finally reopened after a $62 million reconstruction.



Forecasters continue to monitor Tropical Storm Erin: ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said Erin is on track to become the first hurricane of the season.

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said Erin is on track to become the first hurricane of the season. Taylor Swift announces a new album: Swift delighted her fans early Tuesday by announcing her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," in a promotional video posted on social media.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have another hot and humid August day here in Florida, with an afternoon shower and storm chance. Highs throughout the week will stay in the low to mid-90s, with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Millions of above-ground pools were recently recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pools are linked to multiple deaths that spanned a decade. This comes as consumer advocates have been calling on the federal government to expedite recalls, saying too often they happen years after people die.

Daly Discoveries

Countryside Mall is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new family fun zone, mom-and-pop diner and more. The mall will also host free anniversary ice-rink shows and events the first weekend of September.

Things to Do this Tuesday

Join the Off Balance Run Club for a group run starting and ending at Armature Works that travels along the Tampa Riverwalk.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Head to a Zumba class in the park with the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your knowledge at Trivia Night at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



