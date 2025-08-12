New Chasco K-8 Community School to officially open food pantry to students and families in need

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Stepping into the Chasco K-8 food pantry in Pasco County, you can feel the love.

“We’re excited to open up the pantry here for our families and staff,” said Nathan Shocklee, parent coordinator at Chasco K-8.

“I want families to feel valued. I want them to feel that we support them,” said Principal Woodland Johnson.

WATCH: New Chasco K-8 Community School to officially open food pantry

New food pantry helps meet the needs of a growing community

That support, coming in the form of a community school at the newly opened K-8.

Community schools partner with different organizations to bring in resources like food, clothing, social work, and medical and dental care for people in need.

“It’s just fantastic to see what happens when a community comes in and… creates accessibility, removes barriers, and we’re seeing long-term effects,” said Mary Brown, Senior Director over Community Partnership Schools with Children’s Home Society of Florida.

Chasco K-8 has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay and Children’s Home Society to begin offering these resources.

There was a soft opening for the food pantry earlier this year. It closed for the summer, and later this month it will officially open, starting at least one day a week.

Although people can call the school to schedule a time to get the items they need.

There’s also a clothing pantry on site, with plans to offer other services in the future.

“The needs have just continued to grow, as families have struggled a little more and more as time has gone by,” said Shocklee.

He told ABC Action News that the families are grateful for these services.

“Sometimes a lot of tears, and just relief,” said Shocklee.

This new community school will serve students, families, and anyone in the community who needs help.

“We’re able to have parents come in based on needs. There may be some of our children who are homeless. So serving those children is extremely important,” said Johnson.

School staff also utilize these resources.

“We have quite a few staff that come through, you know, and they’re struggling just like the rest of our community. Things are hard and any little bit helps,” said Shocklee.

Helping this underserved community is their mission, as they lead with understanding and compassion.

“We’re not here to judge their circumstances. Everyone goes through trouble and difficult situations. But we want to make sure that we can take that barrier away from them,” said Johnson.

“Being able to support those families on their worst day and coming back to celebrate them on their best,” said Brown.

