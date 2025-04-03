Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Text Scams

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises caution when encountering text offers that seem too good to be true.
Text scams
Posted
  • Job offers received via text messages that sound too good to be true are often scams, particularly targeting young adults and first-time job seekers.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to be vigilant and critical of unsolicited job offers.

