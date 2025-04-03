Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Text Scams

- Job offers received via text messages that sound too good to be true are often scams, particularly targeting young adults and first-time job seekers.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to be vigilant and critical of unsolicited job offers.
“We need to listen to the voice of the people, right?”
Last summer, the Florida Department of Environment Protection considered adding amenities like golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels to state parks across the state. After public outcry, the plans were shelved, but the fight isn't over for some Florida residents.
Florida residents rally to protect state parks from development plans