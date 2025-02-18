Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Sunpass Scam Texts

We heard from viewers who got scam texts that appeared to be from Sunpass threatening legal action or late fees for unpaid tolls. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself from these scam texts.
  • We heard from viewers who got scam texts that appeared to be from Sunpass threatening legal action or late fees for unpaid tolls.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what you need to know to protect yourself from these scam texts.


