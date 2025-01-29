Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Smart Devices Hidden Lifespan

Smart devices are all around our homes, but many can "expire" and the FTC found most companies aren't telling customers.
Ring camera
Posted
  • Smart devices are all around our homes, but many can "expire" and the FTC found most companies aren't telling customers.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what federal regulators are doing to inform consumers.

ABC Action News viewers are responding after a recent I-Team investigation detailed the tens of thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses on camera—and how drivers are questioning their tickets.

Follow through | viewers reach out to ABC Action News about contested tickets

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.