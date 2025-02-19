Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lost Pet Scams

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is warning of a scam playing on the emotions of families searching for lost pets.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at how to keep your family safe from these scams.


