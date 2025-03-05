Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lithium Ion Batteries

You might to think twice about what's in your bag before you catch a flight, the FAA found fires linked to lithium ion batteries are happening twice a week. We look at what you need to watch out for.
  You might want to think twice about what's in your bag before you catch a flight, the FAA found that fires linked to lithium ion batteries are happening twice a week.
  ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what you need to watch out for.

