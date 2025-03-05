Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lithium Ion Batteries

- You might want to think twice about what's in your bag before you catch a flight, the FAA found that fires linked to lithium ion batteries are happening twice a week.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what you need to watch out for.
Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save eyesight
After going through her insurance, she thought she was covered. Her insurance company sent an approval letter and she went ahead with treatment. But months later, she was hit with a bill that could have bankrupted her.
Florida woman faced $373,000 bill after 'approved' treatment to save her eyesight