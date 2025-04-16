Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Insurance Identity Theft

- Nearly 16,000 insurance identity theft cases were reported last year, a 40% increase.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on taking proactive measures, such as monitoring insurance statements and securely disposing of personal documents, which are crucial for protection.
"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"
A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.
Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim