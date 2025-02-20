Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: GM sold driver info

The FTC is taking action after claiming that GM collected driver information without their knowledge and sold it to companies that used the information to hike insurance rates.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury breaks down the FTC proposal to stop GM from giving driver info to insurance companies.


