Susan Solves It Quick Tip: GM sold driver info

- The FTC is taking action after claiming that GM collected driver information without their knowledge and sold it to companies that used the information to hike insurance rates.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury breaks down the FTC proposal to stop GM from giving driver info to insurance companies.
"IT JUST CONTINUES TO GET WORSE EVERY DAY."
The Tarpon Springs home has been involved in a years-long code enforcement case, but the debris has only increased after Hurricane Helene and Milton, according to outraged neighbors.
Piles of trash and debris fill Tarpon Springs home's yard