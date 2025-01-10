Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Get Paid Scam

- Federal officials are warning about an increase in online "gaming" job scams.
- People are being tricked into paying to get paid, but instead of making money, they lose it.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you avoid these scams.
"He was just a very outstanding person."
Pat Carter, second cousin to Jimmy Carter, thinks back on her happy memories with the late president, including movie nights and lunches with special guests like the Pope.
Tampa woman and second cousin to Jimmy Carter recalls his character