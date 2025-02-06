Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Furniture Tip Overs

As families surround the TV for the big game, federal regulators found TVs are one of the most common items in furniture tip-overs. We look at what you can do to tackle that hazard before the Super Bowl.
furniture anchored.png
Posted
  • As families surround the TV for the big game, federal regulators found TVs are one of the most common items in furniture tip-overs.

  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what you can do to tackle the hazard of falling furniture before Sunday's Big Game.


NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.

Next generation of journalists look at the business during News Literacy Week

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.