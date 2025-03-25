Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit or debit

When you're at the checkout counter, what is better to reach for a debit or credit card? We look at what could be better for your finances.
Debit Card Fees
Posted
  • When you're at the checkout counter, what is better to reach for a debit or credit card?
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what option is better for your finances.

“Just totally disappointed, 100 percent,”
Every year, baseball fans from across Canada travel to Dunedin to cheer on their Toronto Blue Jays during spring training. However, some of these fans say this may be their last spring visiting Dunedin because of the pending tariffs

Canadians say this could be last spring training watching Blue Jays in Dunedin

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.