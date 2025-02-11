Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Card Rollover Balance

More adults than ever are facing credit card debt and a new survey found many are carrying that debt for over year. We look at ways to limit that and help save you money.
Guns Credit Cards
Posted
  • Gaming experts estimate Americans will waMore adults than ever are facing credit card debt and a new survey found many are carrying that debt for over year.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at ways to limit that and help save you money.


School bus cameras have caught thousands of drivers in Florida blowing past stop signs. I-Team Investigator Katie LaGrone found that one county is preventing drivers from making their cases in court.

School bus camera program fining drivers has no process to challenge violations

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.