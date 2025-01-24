Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Claiming Credit Card Rewards

- A new study found people are leaving hundreds of dollars on the table every year by not claiming their credit card rewards.
- ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury has tips to help you get your rewards.
Lashelle Liptrot's Nissan Murano is more than a mode of transportation. It's been the shelter keeping her and her children safe. She's part of the countless number of people now homeless because of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Families left homeless after hurricanes still waiting for FEMA assistance