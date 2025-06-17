Watch Now
Tampa Bay Sun FC release new renderings of anticipated waterfront stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — Fresh off their USL Super League championship, the first title in league history, the Tampa Bay Sun FC shared new renderings of their proposed waterfront stadium at Ybor Harbor.

The women's professional soccer team, along with Tampa business leader Darryl Shaw and the USL, showed off the 15,000-seat stadium that would anchor Ybor Harbor.

It will be part of a mixed-use area with retail, residential, restaurants, and hotels. The new stadium would also be the USL's headquarters and would be a year-round venue for sporting events, concerts, and hosting for select U.S. National team matches for both men and women.

“Tampa is a city of champions — and now we’re dreaming even bigger,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “The stadium would deliver a place that captures our city's energy, inspires the next generation, and stands as a national symbol of what happens when cities invest boldly in women’s sports and inclusive economic growth.”

The Tampa Bay Sun completed the inaugural season of the USL Super League with the best record in the league with 14 wins, 10 ties, and six losses.

The Sun has not yet announced an anticipated start date or expected cost for the stadium as officials said it is too early in the process.

