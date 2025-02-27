Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Airtag Warning Labels

- New warning labels are coming to Apple's popular AirTags after federal regulators found they failed to meet a new law requiring companies to warn consumers of potentially dangerous batteries.
Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.
Floridians who waited months for unemployment have started to receive benefits