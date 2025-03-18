Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Airline Disability Protections

- Under federal law, an airline must compensate you if it loses or damages your suitcase.
- Those protections were recently extended to wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but now five major carriers are trying to change that.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at how the rules have changed.
"I'm not a drag on the system."
A woman said she hasn't been able to shower or get out of bed ever since a car accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, and Medicaid denied claims for the medical gear she needs
Paralyzed Florida woman says Medicaid denied essential medical gear