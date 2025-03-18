Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Airline Disability Protections

Under federal law, if an airline loses or damages your suitcase, it must compensate you. Those protections were recently extended to wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but now five major carriers are trying to end that.
tpa Airport wheelchair assistants.png
Posted
  • Under federal law, an airline must compensate you if it loses or damages your suitcase.
  • Those protections were recently extended to wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but now five major carriers are trying to change that.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at how the rules have changed.

"I'm not a drag on the system."
A woman said she hasn't been able to shower or get out of bed ever since a car accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, and Medicaid denied claims for the medical gear she needs

Paralyzed Florida woman says Medicaid denied essential medical gear

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.