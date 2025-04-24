Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Pet Microchip Concerns

Over 40 separate microchip databases exist, but they are not interconnected, risking pets' reuniting if one company closes.
  • Over 40 separate microchip databases exist, but they are not connected, which risks pets' being reunited if one company closes.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises pet owners to regularly verify their microchip's registration and information during vet visits to ensure their pets’ safety.


