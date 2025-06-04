Watch Now
Susan Solves It: New Fee Disclosure Rule

The new FTC rule requires transparent pricing for live events and short-term housing, ensuring consumers see total costs upfront.
  • The new FTC rule requires transparent pricing for live events and short-term housing, ensuring consumers see total costs upfront.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on navigating the new fee disclosure rule to avoid hidden charges when booking tickets and accommodations.

