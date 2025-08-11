Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Medical debt to stay on credit report

Millions of Americans carry medical debt, but a federal rule that would have kept that debt from affecting your credit score was just struck down by a federal judge
  • Millions of Americans carry medical debt, but a federal rule that would have kept that debt from affecting your credit score was just struck down by a federal judge.
  • We look at what that means for you and how some states are taking matters into their own hands.

"He just never showed up"

What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.

FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed

