Susan Solves It: EV Flood Risks

- Electric vehicles can ignite from exposure to saltwater during hurricanes and pose fire risks long after floodwaters recede, emphasizing the need for owner awareness this storm season.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises EV owners to move their vehicles out of flood-prone areas to prevent potential fire hazards after storms.
Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints
Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.
