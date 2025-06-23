Susan Solves It: Cybersecurity Awareness Increases

- A new study reveals growing concern over cybersecurity, yet many people neglect basic protective measures.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on improving your cybersecurity practices to safeguard against data breaches.
“I didn't see anything"
Nine-year-old Leah Lendel and her family were enjoying a day at the beach in Boca Grande when a shark bit her hand. Over a week later, she appeared at a press conference with her family at Tampa General Hospital to give an update on her recovery.
9-year-old girl who survived shark attack recounts terrifying moments and her recovery