'Operation DRAGON EYE': Officials locate 60 'critically' missing children in Tampa Bay

The United States Marshals Service announced that they have located critically missing children from across Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties during a two-week operation with multiple local partners.

Officials said the operation, known as "DRAGON EYE," was successful, resulting in the recovery of 60 missing children aged 9 to 17. They also arrested eight people on various charges, including human trafficking, child endangerment, narcotics possession and custodial interference.

The children who were located were provided with medical resources, nourishment, social services and child advocates.

The USMS defines "critically missing" as "those at risk of crimes of violence or those with other elevated risk factors such as substance abuse, sexual exploitation, crime exposure, or domestic violence."

"This operation is a powerful example of the importance of collaboration," said Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw. "These arrests and recoveries should serve as a reminder of the Tampa Police Department's commitment to fight to protect our most vulnerable."