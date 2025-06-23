Tropical Storm Andrea? First named storm of 2025 hurricane season is possible over next 2 days

Hurricane season is officially in full swing, which means we're tracking the tropics every day. Now, we could have our first named storm of the season.

According to ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee, the Tampa Bay area may see tropical depression 1, or potentially Tropical Storm Andrea, due to the low pressure in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is currently predicting a 70% chance for the system to develop over the next two days.

But even if we do, Dee said there's no need to worry. All models are currently tracking the system northwest, away from the United States and all landmasses. It's also heading toward colder water and stronger wind shear.

Additionally, the system would only be around for a very short period of time—Dee said it has around 36 to 48 hours to live.