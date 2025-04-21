Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Customers' Rights in Flight Diversions

A local family reached out to ABC Action News after their elderly mother’s flight to Sarasota was unexpectedly diverted to Tampa due to fog. Although she received a refund for her ticket, the family was frustrated to learn she had to arrange her own transportation to her intended destination.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on what customers' rights are in cases like this.


